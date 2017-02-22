New school in Maine teaches adults how to ‘adult’

PORTLAND, Maine — It’s a school that has taken criticism for “coddling” adults.

But the founders of “The Adulting School” say they are helping people with real problems.

Those problems include: paying bills on time, interviewing for a job, learning to cook instead of ordering takeout, and relationships.

The school was founded by Rachel Weinstein, a psychotherapist, and Katie Brunelle, a former public school teacher.

Their website says, “You’re smart and capable – your education just didn’t provide you with all the skills you need.”

Anybody can take their classes, even those who don’t live in Maine. The school offers in-person workshops and summits as well as webinars and blogs.

The founders say you’re never too old for The Adulting School. “Empowered adults are life-long learners,” they explain on their website.

