Meatloaf

This recipe will make 2 small loaves if you use meatloaf pans or one large loaf if you hand shape it on a baking sheet. Butter or grease pans.

Preheat oven 375F

2 lb ground beef

3/4 lb ground pork

3 slices white bread without crust

1 C. milk

3 eggs beaten

2 tbsp parsley

2 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

1 tbsp kosher salt

2 tsp black pepper

3 tbsp butter

1 1/2 C. onions chopped

1/2 C. celery

2 garlic cloves minced

1 C. tomato sauce or puree

3 or 4 medium white mushrooms

Topping:

1/2 C. red pepper roasted chopped (available in jars or at an Italian deli)

1/2 cup chopped tomatoes drained

2 slices cooked bacon rough chopped (not too crispy)

1/2 C. barbecue sauce

Tear up the bread. Put in small bowl with 1 cup of milk. Set aside.

Beat eggs in a small bowl, add torn up bread, parsley, salt, pepper and worsteshire sauce. Set aside.

Melt butter in a sauté pan over medium high heat and soften onions, celery and garlic.

Take off heat and add tomato sauce. Set aside to cool.

Electric mixer:

Add egg mixture to bowl. Using the flat paddle attachment, mix at low speed for 30 seconds.

Add onion celery, tomato mixture and mix 30 seconds at low speed.

Add meat to bowl and mix 45 to 60 seconds at low speed.

By hand:

Follow same procedure as above, just mix gently without over compressing the ingredients.

Fill pan or pans 1/3 of the way.

Insert mushrooms, standing up in a row.

Cover mushrooms with meat mixture.

Topping:

There are enough ingredients here to top two pans. Combine topping ingredients and cover top of loaf.

Bake 1 hour and 15 minutes in middle of oven 375F.

An instant read internal thermometer should read about 155F when done.

Let cool before removing from pan. Slice cool, then reheat in 300F oven for 10 minutes. Top with a little gravy or your favorite BBQ sauce.

Enjoy!