Man leaves Westlake store with $240 in champagne in his pants

WESTLAKE, Ohio– Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man suspected of stealing alcoholic beverages from Cleveland-area grocery stores.

The suspect took four bottles of champagne from the state liquor agency inside the Giant Eagle on Detroit Road in Westlake on Dec. 27. Police said the man shoved the bottles down his pants and walked out. The stolen items were valued at $240.

The man returned to the store on Jan. 16, but the champagne had been moved so he left empty handed. According to police, he was seen in a green Chrysler 300.

Westlake police said the suspect may have stolen booze from other Giant Eagle stores in the area.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call the Westlake Police Department at 440-871-3311.