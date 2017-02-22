Lafayette Township trustees to issue statement after body is pulled from Chippewa Lake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEDINA, Ohio -- Lafayette Township trustees plan to issue a statement Wednesday after a body was pulled from Chippewa Lake Tuesday.

The discovery has people wondering if the body found is that of missing Lafayette Township Trustee Bryon Macron.

The body was discovered was close to where his SUV was found months ago with blood inside.

Dive teams, sheriff's deputies and the county coroner were all called to the lake around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Medina County investigators said that they can't determine yet whether the body found is Macron's. They will have to wait until authorities make a positive identification.

Macron went missing Dec. 16. His office was found ransacked with blood inside. Authorities have been searching for him for months now.

