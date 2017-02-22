It could be yours: Tickets for St. Jude Dream House on sale tomorrow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You know the old saying, you can't win, if you don't play.

If you think your chances of winning the St.Jude Dream Home are slim think again.

Four Northeast Ohio residents heard their names called in the annual drawing.

As FOX 8's Todd Meany shows us in the video above, with 20 thousand tickets for sale tomorrow, Thursday February 23, everyone has a chance to win.

Here is the number to call beginning Thursday morning: 1-800-834-5786. At that time, you can also purchase your ticket by going to FOX8.com. We will have a link for you right here.

Tickets are $100 each and proceeds will benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The home, valued at more than $500,000, is built by Cleveland Custom Homes and located in the Red Tail Golf Community in Avon, Ohio.

Buying your ticket on Feb. 23 qualifies you for more than the home.

Here is a list of prizes:

The 2017 Cleveland St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway House valued at approximately $450,000 built by Cleveland Custom Homes in the beautiful Red Tail Golf Community in Avon, Ohio



Winner’s choice of a 2017 Buick Encore or a 2017 Ford Fusion courtesy of Nick Abraham Auto Mall



Artesian Antigua Elite Hot Tub courtesy of Litehouse Pools and Spas



Whole Home Makeover – complete house, roof, deck, patio, and concrete wash courtesy of Perfect Power Wash



Custom made statue of St. Jude, or similar courtesy of Milano Monuments



$2,500 Panera Bread Prize Pack courtesy of Panera Bread



$1,500 Conrad’s gift certificate towards tires or services, courtesy of Conrad’s Tire Express & Total Car Care



Brizo Artesso Articulating Kitchen Faucet with SmartTouch Technology in Stainless Steel finish courtesy of Brizo



$1,500 Visa Gift Card courtesy of Smiles by White

