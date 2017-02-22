I TEAM: senior citizens charged for using fake ID to buy booze

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Two senior citizens are facing charges for using a forged ID to buy liquor. However, this does not involve the kind of ID you might expect.

Instead, records show Sharron and James Reed used a forged military ID.

They’re accused of using that to buy liquor from the U.S. Coast Guard Exchange in Cleveland. There, military families can get deals on things and pay no taxes.

Misdemeanor charges of alcohol offenses were filed in Cuyahoga County Court through what’s called an information. That is usually a sign that suspects in a case are cooperating with police.

Court records show the case involves dozens and dozens of bottles of vodka, tequila, and whiskey.

The court records did not list an attorney or phone number for the suspects. They are due to face a judge on Thursday.