Here are the Powerball numbers for the $403 million jackpot

ORLANDO – The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the “Powerball” game were:

10-13-28-52-61

Powerball: 2

Power Play: 2

Powerball’s jackpot for Wednesday night’s drawing was $403 million, the tenth largest prize in the game’s 25-year history.

Five of the ten largest Powerball jackpots have come since the start of last year. The reason: Powerball changed up its formula in October 2015 so that players have more numbers to choose from.

More numbers mean longer odds of a winner — the odds of winning Powerball are now 1 in 292 million. Before the switch, the Powerball odds were 1 in 175 million.

