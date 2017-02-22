Here are the Powerball numbers for the $403 million jackpot
ORLANDO – The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the “Powerball” game were:
10-13-28-52-61
Powerball: 2
Power Play: 2
Powerball’s jackpot for Wednesday night’s drawing was $403 million, the tenth largest prize in the game’s 25-year history.
Five of the ten largest Powerball jackpots have come since the start of last year. The reason: Powerball changed up its formula in October 2015 so that players have more numbers to choose from.
More numbers mean longer odds of a winner — the odds of winning Powerball are now 1 in 292 million. Before the switch, the Powerball odds were 1 in 175 million.
