Fox Recipe Box: Slow Cooker Classic Pot Roast

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Do you know the secret to making 'fall-off-your-fork-tender pot roast'? Of course it starts with the quality of meat you buy, but there are also some cooking techniques that help ensure a flavorful and tender roast every time.

Michael Ollier is a chef with the Certified Angus Beef Brand and he shared some tips with Fox 8's Stefani Schaefer on making this hearty comforting dish.

Click here to learn more about the Certified Angus Beef Brand and see other delicious recipes.

Slow Cooker Classic Pot Roast Serves 8 Ingredients 1 (4-pound) Certified Angus Beef ® chuck roast

chuck roast 2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 large yellow onion, peeled and cut in large pieces

2 large carrots, peeled and cut in chunks

2 stalks celery, cut in chunks

4 sprigs thyme

2 bay leaves

8 black peppercorns

1 (6-ounce) can tomato paste

1 cup red wine

2 cups beef stock

Salt and pepper to taste