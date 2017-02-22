Fox Recipe Box: Slow Cooker Classic Pot Roast

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Do you know the secret to making 'fall-off-your-fork-tender pot roast'? Of course it starts with the quality of meat you buy, but there are also some cooking techniques that help ensure a flavorful and tender roast every time.
Michael Ollier is a chef with the Certified Angus Beef Brand and he shared some tips with Fox 8's Stefani Schaefer on making this hearty comforting dish.
Slow Cooker Classic Pot Roast
Serves 8
Ingredients
- 1 (4-pound) Certified Angus Beef ® chuck roast
- 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
- 1 large yellow onion, peeled and cut in large pieces
- 2 large carrots, peeled and cut in chunks
- 2 stalks celery, cut in chunks
- 4 sprigs thyme
- 2 bay leaves
- 8 black peppercorns
- 1 (6-ounce) can tomato paste
- 1 cup red wine
- 2 cups beef stock
- Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 300°F.
- Preheat Dutch oven on stovetop at medium-high heat. Season roast with freshly ground black pepper. Add oil to pan until hot.
- Add roast and sear on all sides; remove from pan. Add onion, carrots, celery, thyme, bay leaves and peppercorns to pan; allow vegetables to brown, stirring occasionally.
- Add tomato paste and cook 2 to 3 minutes. Deglaze pan with red wine and cook another 2 to 3 minutes.
- Add roast back to pan and add beef stock, or transfer roast and pan contents to a slow cooker. Cover and place plan in oven, or cook in slow cooker on low.
- Braise approximately 6 hours, until fork tender.