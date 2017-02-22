Forecast: mild temperatures continue ahead of big weekend change

CLEVELAND - Wednesday was another toasty day despite all the clouds. The high was 63°F, but well shy of the record of 72°F for February 22.

Another encouraging note was the handful of calls I received today reporting the arrival of red-winged blackbirds. They will likely not approve of the wintry air returning this weekend, though.

If you are a ski enthusiast, don’t worry about not seeing snow in YOUR backyard. There’s enough that will keep Snow Trains in Mansfield mostly open. Boston Mills, Brandywine, and Alpine Valley will close on Thursday for “snow preservation,” but all three expect to reopen on Friday. As always, check your favorite ski area’s web site before heading to the slopes as conditions may cause a change of status.

Tonight expect a mostly cloudy sky and mild temperatures. Lows once again will be in the 50’s. Only briefly will winds shift into the NE on Thursday night, trimming lakeshore temperatures temporarily since the warmth should retake the area on Friday. The warm wave should end Saturday in a burst of colder air, wind and lake-enhanced snow showers.

We are currently on day #6 of our unseasonably mild stretch. The longest stretch of 50+ warmth in February is 8 days occurring in 1930. We’ve only had 2 other stretches of 50° plus at ANY TIME in winter so it’s a rarity. It’s not entirely impossible that we hit 8 days in this stretch under the right conditions. Stay tuned.

In the meantime, we are averaging over 8 degrees above normal thus far this month! This will likely be the warmest February in Cleveland weather-keeping history, the former record was set in 1998 at 37.5°. We are on track, if the forecast holds true, to smash this record with an average February temperature of 41.4°F. However, it’s good to keep this in the right perspective. You can read the full story that I posted HERE.

Here is the 8-Day outlook:

Some models see colder (cooler) air across the Great Lakes in early March but indications are it won’t be long-lasting. See how the center of the colder air is across the central US.

Here is a look at March snowfall historically. Will we see snow in March? Yes. Snow lovers there is still hope that you will get some winter activities in before the wintry season ends.