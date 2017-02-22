× Family of Canton firefighter killed on Route 8 files lawsuit againt medical examiner

AKRON, Ohio – Attorneys for the family of a Canton firefighter who was killed exactly one year ago tonight, February 22, while crossing Route 8 on foot, have filed a lawsuit against the Summit County Medical Examiner.

David DuPlain and Danielle Pierce filed the suit just before the end of the business day at the Summit County Clerk of Courts office in Akron.

The family has long held that Tonya Johnson, 43, would never have taken her own life.

Johnson was a firefighter and paramedic for 18 years with the Canton fire department. She was also the mother of three and had a business on the side working with children.

She and her husband of 9 days were returning to Canton from Cleveland when he pulled their SUV over to the side of the road on Rt. 8 in Akron.

For reasons that may never be clear, Johnson got out of the vehicle and successfully made her way across the southbound lanes on foot, jumped over a median, and was hit and killed in the northbound lanes.

Her death was ruled a suicide.

Relatives claim that she called a cousin moments before her death, asking the cousin to come pick her up on Rt. 8.

The lawsuit asks for the ruling by the medical examiner to be changed from suicide to non- suicide or accidental.

You can read the entire lawsuit, here.

Continuing coverage here