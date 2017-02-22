× Encarnacion, Santana and Bauer hope to take Tribe back to World Series

GOODYEAR, Ariz–The Cleveland Indians continue spring training in Goodyear, Arizona on Wednesday.

The team is coming off a run to the World Series run in which they took the Chicago Cubs to a Game 7 before losing at Progressive Field. In the off-season, the front office made a huge splash with the signing of free-agent slugger Edwin Encarnacion and relief pitcher Boone Logan.

FOX 8 Sports is in Arizona with the Indians and caught up with some of the players before Wednesday’s workout. Here are some news and notes from that media session.

Edwin Encarnacion:

The newly-signed slugger said after being in the clubhouse for a week with his new team, he understands why the Indians have been winning: They care of themselves and each other. He said he’s been impressed.

Encarnacion called Terry Francona a great manager and said he gives confidence to his players.

According to the former Blue Jay, the Indians will be in the mix for another run at a World Series. He said they are going to be the best that they can be.

Carlos Santana:

Carlos Santana said the team feels great after their World Series run. The team has good energy and ready to get back to the World Series.

Santana echoed the “World Series or bust” mantra for this team this year.

The first baseman and designated hitter said the dynamics of the Indians lineup changes significantly with the addition of Encarnacion.

Santana said he is ready to bat wherever manager Terry Francona puts him. The lineup could change with the addition of Edwin Encarnacion. Last year, Santana was the lead-off.

He said he talks daily with Encarnacion. Edwin has helped Santana a lot since arriving and signing with team.

Trevor Bauer

Pitcher Trevor Bauer said his finger is good following the drone accident during 2016 playoffs. He has no loss of function or feeling in his hand as a result of the injury

He has no idea where he is as a pitcher and he hasn’t faced any batters in spring training.

Bauer said the signing of Encarnacion was like the signing of Andrew Miller during the 2016 season

The addition of Boone Logan helps with match-ups late in the game especially with a left hander, Bauer told reporters.

He said the key this year is for everyone to stay healthy. They have the talent and they have the capability to be really good. According to Bauer, everything is there for a return trip to the postseason.

He said the focus has to be on this year’s team; Last year doesn’t do anything for us.

Bauer had no opinion on the rule change of pitchers not having to throw pitches for an intentional walk in an attempt to speed up the game.

The Indians will play their first Cactus League game of the Spring on Saturday at Goodyear Ballpark against the Cincinnati Reds.

