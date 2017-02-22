Cleveland police search for missing 75-year-old man with dementia

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public’s help finding a 75-year-old man.

Ulysses Williams suffers from dementia and needs various prescription medications, police said. He was last seen on Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. leaving his group home on Wainstead Avenue on Cleveland’s west side.

Police said Williams expressed interest in traveling to Washington D.C.

Williams was wearing a tan coat. He is 5 foot 8 and 171 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Williams is asked to call first district investigators at 216-623-5118 or 216-621-1234.