Cleveland Cavaliers sign Derrick Williams to another 10-day contract

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Cavaliers signed forward Derrick Williams to a second 10-day contract, the team announced on Wednesday.

He signed his first 10-day deal with the Cavs on Feb. 9. Since then, he’s appeared in four games, averaging 9.8 points and 3 rebounds.

Williams started the season with the Miami Heat. He played in 25 games before being waived.

He’s also played with Minnesota, Sacramento and New York during his six-year NBA career.

