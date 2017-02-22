× Chippewa Lake body identified as Bryon Macron

CHIPPEWA LAKE, Ohio– The body found Tuesday in Chippewa Lake has been positively identified as that of missing Lafayette Township trustee Bryon Macron.

The identification was confirmed Wednesday by the Medina County sheriff. The identification was made by the Cuyahoga County medical examiner.

No cause of death was released. Further testing is under way but results are not immediately available.

A kayaker discovered the body in the lake at about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday and had a couple call police. He led a dive team to its location so it could be recovered.

Macron, 45, was last seen leaving his home on Ivandale Drive in Medina on Dec. 16. The Medina County Sheriff’s Office said his office was ransacked and there were signs of an altercation, including blood.

Officers found his Chevrolet Equinox in a parking lot on Beachside Boulevard in Chippewa Lake, about 3 miles away from his home several hours later. Blood was also inside the SUV, investigators said.

More stories on Bryon Macron here