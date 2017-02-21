Video: thief knocks himself out during store break-in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio – Groups of thieves targeted Leprechaun Liquor Store on Manchester Road twice in one week, with one suspect appearing to knock himself out as he tried to make a getaway.

The break-ins were both captured on surveillance video.

In the most recent incident on February 19, video showed three men smashed a concrete block through the store’s front door and scrambling inside just before 4 a.m. They stole $1,000 in cigarettes, according to a police report.

With the alarm sounding as they rushed to leave, one suspect is seen falling over a counter door, where he appears to be unconscious. His accomplices left him there for a short time before one returned to drag the injured man out by his feet and then toss him in the back seat of a Pontiac Bonneville before the car drove away.

“It hurts,” owner Ralph Jaikissoon said. “I wish they had not come back for him, that they had gone the other way because the cops were right behind them.”

On February 12, two men broke into the store around 8 a.m. According to a police report, they stole nearly $8,000 in cash. The cameras captured one of the suspect’s faces before they ran away from the store. A police report states that they drove north on Manchester Road in a grey minivan, possible a Dodge Caravan with tape on the top of the driver side window.

“Losses are hard to recover from. It takes time. You have to deal with the fear, the hurt,” Jaikissoon said. “They've got to be people who have been coming here and looking, and it's very disturbing because we try to treat people nicely.”

He said other nearby stores have also been targeted and that he’s enhancing security and asking Akron Police to increase patrols in the area.

“You try to do the best, and then for something like this to happen, you just don't want it to happen again,” he said.

The suspects remained on the loose. Anyone with information is asked to call Akron Police.