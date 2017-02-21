Video shows the moment Mayfield Dairy Queen manager shoots, wounds armed robber

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAYFIELD HTS, Ohio - Newly released surveillance video shows the moment that the manager of a Mayfield Heights Dairy Queen shot the armed robber who was attempting to rob the store.

An employee of a Dairy Queen was confronted by the would-be robber Sunday evening as they were taking out the garbage around 10:20 p.m. The suspect brandished a black semi-automatic style gun as he entered the building.

The manager, who holds a CCW license, shot at the suspect three times before he fled the building.

Police report that with the help of a Willoughby Hills police K-9 officer, they were able to track the suspect to some nearby buildings, where they found the clothing that he had worn during the robbery. The trail was lost at this point.

Later, police were called out for a man seen walking on I-271. He had a gunshot wound to his wrist and matched the description of the suspect in the Diary Queen case.

Jamiez Markel Demonte Martin Miree of Cleveland Heights was taken to Hillcrest Hospital to be treated for his wound. He is charged with aggravated robbery.

Miree was carrying what turned out to be a metal pellet gun, which police say "looks exactly like a real, semi-automatic pistol."

This is a picture of the actual pellet gun the suspect used: