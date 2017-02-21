Video shows Harrison Ford’s plane as it lands on airport taxiway, not runway

SANTA ANA, Calif. – New video shows the moment that actor Harrison Ford flew over the top of a commercial airplane while landing his private aircraft after being instructed to use another location at John Wayne Airport on Monday.

The video was caught on cameras at the airport and released by TMZ.

Air traffic controllers cleared Ford, who was piloting a single-engine Aviat Husky, to land on runway 20-L at the airport and Ford correctly read back the clearance, the source said.

Ford then landed on a taxiway that runs parallel to the runway and flew over a Boeing 737.

An air traffic control recording captured Ford asking “Was that airliner meant to be underneath me?”

Air traffic controllers then told the actor that he had landed on the taxiway.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident. The mishap could result in anything from a simple warning to suspension of Ford’s pilot license, the news agency reported.

Ford, 74, has been involved in several crashes, including one in Venice on March 2015.

