Video shows care worker performing lewd acts, harassing 100-year-old man

SANDUSKY - A detective says cell phone video taken at a local assisted care facility shows a care worker performing lewd acts in front of a 100-year-old man.

" She is basically harassing him," said Sandusky Detective Anthony Bath.

Police say they arrested Brittany Fultz on a charge of gross sexual imposition. They say it's possible she could face additional charges.

"It's disturbing," Bath said. "She is touching him. This was not something he wanted."

The video was taken by another former caregiver who was in the room at the time.

On the video, Fultz can be seen doing lewd acts in front of the man and then straddling his leg.

"I can show you new things, I can show you new things," Fultz can be heard saying on the video.

She also can be seen "mooning" the elderly resident.

Bath said the video was taken a few months ago and just recently given to officials at the Commons Of Providence. Once they received it, they called police. Officials at the facility could not be reached.

Fultz is free on bond and due in court soon.