Two RTA employees honored for helping keep kids safe

CLEVELAND, OH- The streets of Cleveland can sometimes be a terrifying place for children, but one married couple is going above and beyond their job to try and make a change.

Two RTA employees were honored at Tuesday’s Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority Board of Trustees meeting. Marcus and Debra Perryman volunteer their own time to patrol the bus stops, making sure children awaiting the bus are safe.

The couple tells Fox 8 the idea came after the brutal kidnapping and murder of Alianna DeFreeze, who went missing after walking away from an RTA bus stop.

Marcus Perryman takes the early, dark shift. He patrols the stops in east side Cleveland neighborhoods as kids are loading the buses. His wife, Debra Perryman is off work in the afternoon, so she goes out to watch kids getting off after school. Both of them volunteer an extra two hours daily at the bus stops, for free.

“We just decided we needed to do something more in the community,” Debra said. “More than just speaking about it.”

Marcus says he just wants to help where he can.

“The more eyes on the street, the more people on the street, the less opportunity for these people to have these chances to do these heinous things,” Marcus said.

The couple has seen many parents now come out and start to watch other children as well. Debra says they are encouraging others to do the same. They say if they can help one child, then it’s all worth it.