Tuesday, February 2017

Cooking: Puerto Rican Chicken Soup

Who doesn’t love chicken soup? Home chef Eneida Ruiz shared her recipe for Puerto Rican chicken and rice soup.

Click here for the recipe

Canary Travel: Cruising with Disney



Set sail with your favorite Disney characters! Disney Cruise Line is offering a special price for 3-night trips in September for a family of four (two kids, two adults). Reach out to Canary Travel for more information.

Canary Travel – 216-252-1000

www.CanaryTravel.com

Breads & Beyond: Paczki

It’s paczki season! Breads & Beyond in Parma will be pumping out paczki through Fat Tuesday (March 28th). The bakery is located at 5578 State Road in Parma. 440-888-5623

www.breadsandbeyond.com

Rocktopia

A legendary performance celebrating the fusion of classical musical with classic rock is coming to Playhouse Square Thursday, April 13th. Tickets for Rocktopia are on sale now. 216-241-6000.

www.playhousesquare.org