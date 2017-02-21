Tuesday, February 2017
Cooking: Puerto Rican Chicken Soup
Who doesn’t love chicken soup? Home chef Eneida Ruiz shared her recipe for Puerto Rican chicken and rice soup.
Canary Travel: Cruising with Disney
Set sail with your favorite Disney characters! Disney Cruise Line is offering a special price for 3-night trips in September for a family of four (two kids, two adults). Reach out to Canary Travel for more information.
Canary Travel – 216-252-1000
Breads & Beyond: Paczki
It’s paczki season! Breads & Beyond in Parma will be pumping out paczki through Fat Tuesday (March 28th). The bakery is located at 5578 State Road in Parma. 440-888-5623
Rocktopia
A legendary performance celebrating the fusion of classical musical with classic rock is coming to Playhouse Square Thursday, April 13th. Tickets for Rocktopia are on sale now. 216-241-6000.