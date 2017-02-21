True crime in Cleveland: Murder of Aliza Sherman in downtown Cleveland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- FOX 8 News is taking another look at major criminal cases in Cleveland all this week.

On March 24, Aliza Sherman was murdered outside 75 Erieview Plaza in Cleveland after leaving her attorney's office. The 53-year-old Cleveland Clinic nurse and mother was in the middle of a divorce.

Police said Sherman was stabbed 11 times. Nothing was taken.

There is a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in Sherman's murder. Anyone with tips should call Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.

