The price for green grass at Tribe’s spring training? A wet Fox 8 sports reporter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GOODYEAR, Ariz. - As Fox 8's John Telich put it, "It's the price you pay for green grass in Arizona."

And Fox 8's PJ Ziegler found out exactly what that price was as he reported on the Cleveland Indians spring training live from their Goodyear Park ball field.

The price, it would seem, is a wet sports reporter.

Because when PJ started giving his report on the air, that's when the sprinklers at the park turned on to water the grass.

Not to be intimidated by a little water, PJ moved to a different location during the taped portion of his report. But as luck would have it, when we saw him live again....you guessed it...the sprinklers started going full force right where he was standing.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JT had a great time watching this. And to be perfectly honest, so did most of the folks in the Fox 8 newsroom. So we thought we'd share it with everyone.

Let's all take a minute to appreciate PJ....and remember, Go Tribe!

More on the Indians, here.

33.435339 -112.357657