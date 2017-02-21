Second person dies following Medina apartment building explosion

MEDINA, Ohio — A second person has died following an explosion and fire at a Medina apartment building.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s office said Sheila Drake, 51, died Monday at MetroHealth Medical Center in Cleveland.

Drake and her husband suffered extensive burns after the apartment they lived in caught fire in the early morning hours of Thursday, February 9th.

They went back into the building to try to rescue their 18-year-old son, who was bedridden. He died in the fire.

Nearly 20 other people were displaced by the fire.

Area businesses chipped in to help the victims by collecting clothing, toiletries, gift cards and cash.

Read more here.