Robbery suspects taken to hospital following high-speed chase

AKRON, Ohio -- Five people were taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after crashing a stolen getaway car while trying to outrun the police.

Akron Police said a stolen Honda crashed into a pole at the intersection of Lawton Street and Hartford Avenue in Akron.

Police told FOX 8 the driver lost control during a chase that lasted less than 30 seconds, but reached speeds of up to 70 miles per hour.

The people inside the car were wanted in connection with a robbery at Tear-Ez bar on S. Main Street earlier in the night.

Three of the suspects were taken to Akron General Hospital. The other two were taken to Akron City Hospital. Their names and conditions have not yet been released.

Police did not release any information on likely charges.