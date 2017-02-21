Puppies rescued along the Turnpike in Streetsboro

STREETSBORO-A litter of puppies are being treated at the Euclid Veterinary Clinic after they were dropped off along the turnpike in Streetsboro.

According to the Euclid Veterinary Clinic’s Facebook page, 9 puppies were discovered in plastic boxes that were taped shut along the Turnpike Sunday.

The puppies are approximately 10-12 weeks old and are lab/pit bull mixes.

If anyone has any information regarding the person responsible, please contact the Aurora Police Department.

All the puppies are being kept at the Euclid Veterinary Clinic for observation. They will be available for adoption starting Friday.