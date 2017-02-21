Puerto Rican Chicken and Rice Soup
Sopa de Arroz con Pollo (Puerto Rican Chicken and Rice Soup)
by Eneida Ruiz
Prep: 15 minutes
Cook Time: 50–60 minutes
Serves: 4-6
Ingredients:
- 16-20 oz uncooked chicken wings (remove skin) (about 8 wings drum part only)
- 1⁄2 cup Trader Joe’s Brown Basmati Rice
- 2 Tbsp olive oil
- 5 Tbsp sofrito (puree of onions, peppers, garlic and cilantro)
- 1⁄2 cup tomato sauce (no salt added)
- 3 tsp organic adobo seasoning
- 1 tsp ground organic turmeric
- 1 tsp dried organic oregano
- 1⁄2 tsp ground organic ginger
- 1⁄4 tsp ground organic cumin
- 1⁄4 tsp organic cayenne pepper
- 1 1⁄4 tsp sea salt, iodized
- 48 oz of water
Instructions:
- Remove skin from wings. Sauté wings in 1 tablespoon of olive oil and 1 teaspoon of adobo
- Take out wings and add 1 tablespoon of olive oil and the following ingredients, sofrito, tomato sauce, cumin, turmeric, oregano, ginger, salt, cayenne pepper and 1 1/4 teaspoon salt. Sauté until all the flavors are well blended (about 1-2 minutes). Note can put less cayenne pepper or more if preferred.
- Add 48 ounces of water and put chicken back into the pan. Bring to a boil and then add brown rice. Once boiling, lower heat to medium-low and cover. Cook for about 50-60 minutes.
Note:
This soup is great any time but especially if you have a cold/flu or are starting to feel sick. The sofrito ingredients and the spices all contain anti-inflammatory properties, boost immunity, and helps detox the body of viral infections. However, it is also great any day as a complete meal. Or, you can also make it part of meal by serving only ½ bowl and serve with a side salad or sandwich.