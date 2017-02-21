Puerto Rican Chicken and Rice Soup

Sopa de Arroz con Pollo (Puerto Rican Chicken and Rice Soup)
by Eneida Ruiz

Prep: 15 minutes
Cook Time: 5060 minutes
Serves:    4-6

Ingredients:

  • 16-20 oz uncooked chicken wings (remove skin) (about 8 wings drum part only)
  • 12 cup Trader Joe’s Brown Basmati Rice
  • 2 Tbsp olive oil
  • 5 Tbsp sofrito (puree of onions, peppers, garlic and cilantro)
  • 12 cup tomato sauce (no salt added)
  • 3 tsp  organic adobo seasoning
  • 1 tsp ground organic turmeric
  • 1 tsp dried organic oregano
  • 12 tsp ground organic ginger
  • 1tsp ground organic cumin
  • 1tsp organic cayenne pepper
  • 14 tsp sea salt, iodized
  • 48 oz of water

Instructions:

  • Remove skin from wings. Sauté wings in 1 tablespoon of olive oil and 1 teaspoon of adobo
  • Take out wings and add 1 tablespoon of olive oil and the following ingredients, sofrito, tomato sauce, cumin, turmeric, oregano, ginger, salt, cayenne pepper and 1 1/4 teaspoon salt. Sauté until all the flavors are well blended (about 1-2 minutes). Note can put less cayenne pepper or more if preferred.
  • Add 48 ounces of water and put chicken back into the pan. Bring to a boil and then add brown rice. Once boiling, lower heat to medium-low and cover. Cook for about 50-60 minutes.

Note:

This soup is great any time but especially if you have a cold/flu or are starting to feel sick.  The sofrito ingredients and the spices all contain anti-inflammatory properties, boost immunity, and helps detox the body of viral infections.  However, it is also great any day as a complete meal.   Or, you can also make it part of meal by serving only ½ bowl and serve with a side salad or sandwich.