Sopa de Arroz con Pollo (Puerto Rican Chicken and Rice Soup)

by Eneida Ruiz

Prep: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 50–60 minutes

Serves: 4-6

Ingredients:

16-20 oz uncooked chicken wings (remove skin) (about 8 wings drum part only)

1/2 cup Trader Joe's Brown Basmati Rice

⁄ cup Trader Joe’s Brown Basmati Rice 2 Tbsp olive oil

5 Tbsp sofrito (puree of onions, peppers, garlic and cilantro)

1/2 cup tomato sauce (no salt added)

⁄ cup tomato sauce (no salt added) 3 tsp organic adobo seasoning

1 tsp ground organic turmeric

1 tsp dried organic oregano

1/2 tsp ground organic ginger

1/4 tsp ground organic cumin

1/4 tsp organic cayenne pepper

1 1/4 tsp sea salt, iodized

⁄ tsp sea salt, iodized 48 oz of water

Instructions:

Remove skin from wings. Sauté wings in 1 tablespoon of olive oil and 1 teaspoon of adobo

Take out wings and add 1 tablespoon of olive oil and the following ingredients, sofrito, tomato sauce, cumin, turmeric, oregano, ginger, salt, cayenne pepper and 1 1/4 teaspoon salt. Sauté until all the flavors are well blended (about 1-2 minutes). Note can put less cayenne pepper or more if preferred.

Add 48 ounces of water and put chicken back into the pan. Bring to a boil and then add brown rice. Once boiling, lower heat to medium-low and cover. Cook for about 50-60 minutes.

Note:

This soup is great any time but especially if you have a cold/flu or are starting to feel sick. The sofrito ingredients and the spices all contain anti-inflammatory properties, boost immunity, and helps detox the body of viral infections. However, it is also great any day as a complete meal. Or, you can also make it part of meal by serving only ½ bowl and serve with a side salad or sandwich.