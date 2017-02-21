Police: 4 teens, 1 adult shot outside Cleveland supermarket

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Police now say five people were shot in an incident on Cleveland's east side Monday night.

It happened in the East 105th Street and Ostend Avenue area at just after 8 p.m. Monday.

Police were originally called to reports of one juvenile who had been shot. They then learned there were multiple victims.

Police believe the victims were leaving a supermarket at 1082 East 105th Street when an unknown person began shooting from a vehicle.

Police report that the bullets came from inside a silver, mid-sized car with dark, tinted windows.

A 14-year-old female was shot in the leg, a 16-year-old male was shot in the foot, and a 15-year-old female and 17-year-old female were shot in the legs.

A 30-year-old man was also shot in the knee.

In a separate incident just before 8 p.m., a 16-year-old boy was shot in the stomach in the 3800 block of East 149th Street. Witnesses say he was with a group of other males in Glendale Park when it happened.

Police provided medical attention until an ambulance arrived, and he was taken to the hospital. The boy's condition is not known.

