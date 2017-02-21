× One dead, 3 injured in fiery chain of car crashes in Akron

AKRON, Ohio – A series of car accidents has resulted in one death and 3 injuries in Akron.

Akron Fire reports that a 4-car accident at the Route 224 east and I-77 south exit ramp caused another accident, this one involving 2 cars at 8:15 p.m. Tuesday.

A car in the second accident caught on fire, resulting in the death and the injuries. Firefighters say that one person was able to be pulled from the car fire, but another person died. Two other people were injured, but the extent of those injuries is not known yet.

The cause of the accident isn’t known. The Ohio State Patrol, Akron Fire Department, Akron Police Department and Coventry Fire Department were all called to the scene.