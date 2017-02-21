Officials begin process of identifying body recovered from Chippewa Lake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHIPPEWA LAKE, Ohio - Recovery crews pulled a body from Chippewa Lake in Medina County Tuesday afternoon. Now the coroner is trying to figure out the person's identity.

Investigators say at this time, they cannot connect the discovery to the case of a missing Lafayette Township trustee.

Kayaker Frank Webber discovered the body around 2:30 p.m.

Webber says he was kayaking on Chippewa Lake when he saw a man's body floating on the surface.

"There was a bald eagle sitting in the tree over there, so I cut across the corner heading for him and that's when I saw a little something floating over there, so I thought, well, is that a log or what is this? So I went over to check it out," Webber explained.

"I saw a couple walking their dog and I asked them if they had a cell phone, so they dialed 911," he said.

"He came out and he was out of breath and he said 'I need a cell phone, I need to call 911...I thought he was having problems with himself 'cause he was paddling so hard, and he said no, there's a dead body that floated up in the lake," said resident Theresa Wade.

Dive teams, Medina County Sheriff's deputies, local firefighters and the county coroner arrived on scene.

Webber took them out to the location where he spotted the body. Authorities pulled the body from the water and took it shore, and handed it over to the county coroner.

Certainly people are wondering whether this is Bryon Macron.

"We don't know who it is yet, that will be determined by the coroner once she makes a positive identification," said Capt. Kenneth Baca with the Medina County Sheriff's Office.

Lafayette Township Trustee Bryon Macron has been missing since December 16th. The body was found close to where his SUV was discovered in a parking lot near the lake.

Investigators say his office had been ransacked, and blood was found there and inside his SUV.

"I thought my goodness, could this be the missing man?" said Webber.

Medina County investigators say right now they cannot determine whether the body is Bryon Macron.

"I'm glad I found it because maybe he has a wife and a family, maybe they want to know what happened to him, so God brought me here today and it was good that I found it, I hope that helps people," Webber said.

Some of Macron's relatives came to the scene.

Authorities say it is unclear how long it will take for the coroner to positively identify the body.

41.069777 -81.900973