Missing: Tamara Perkins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Tamara Perkins, 33, was five months pregnant when she disappeared Jan. 31.

She was last seen near East 149th Street in Cleveland wearing a black trench coat, khaki pants and a gray shirt.

Tamara is 5'9" tall with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Grabski with the Cleveland Police Fourth District at 216-623-5218.

You can see the daily missing persons segment with Amanda Berry on FOX 8 News at 6 a.m., 8 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

**Click here for other cases featured in our missing persons segments**