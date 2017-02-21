× Mega millions! Powerball jackpot grows to $403M for Wednesday’s drawing

The jackpot keeps growing for the Powerball lottery.

No one won Saturday’s multi-state drawing, so the top prize for Wednesday night’s Powerball is $403 million.

Whoever wins the jackpot can choose to take their winnings either in a lump sum cash payment or in annuity paid out over 29 years.

The lump sum payment, after taxes, is nearly $244 million.

The Powerball is played in 44 states, including Ohio. The Drawing also takes place in Washington D-C, Puerto Rico and The US Virgin Islands.