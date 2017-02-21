Massillon-based company expands cheese recall after listeria concerns

MASSILLON, Ohio — Massillon-based MDS Foods has expanded a recall after being supplied with cheeses that could potentially be contaminated with listeria.

Deutsch Kase Haus, of Middlebury, Indiana, supplied MDS Foods with a number of different cheeses listed under the recall list. They are sold under multiple brand labels including Amish Classics, Deli Ready, Dietz & Watson, Meijer and Troyer.

For specifics on the recall, click here.

According to a press release from MDS Foods, the cheeses could be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes, which can cause serious and fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people or others with weakened immune systems.

Customers who purchased any of the cheese products from the affected sell by dates or any unreadable date code are urged not to eat the cheese and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Anyone with questions can call 330-879-9780 Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Earlier this month, Sargento Foods Inc., which is also supplied by Deutsch Kase Haus, issued a recall involving Longhorn Colby cheese.

No illnesses have been reported.

