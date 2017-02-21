Major overhaul slated for eight Cleveland public schools

CLEVELAND – A major overhaul is coming to several struggling Cleveland schools after little improvement was made following previous attempts to turn them around; but they aren’t losing hope.

The Cleveland School District says 8 of 13 schools labeled investment schools several years ago didn’t improve the way the district was hoping. Schools officials say they waited four years to see if their original plans panned out, but for some of those schools, they didn’t.

3 of the 8 schools are high schools: Collinwood, John Adams and Lincoln-West. The phase out process is already taking place there.

The other schools are: Anton Grdina, Mound, Jamison , Marin and Case.

Booker and Sunbeam Elementary schools will also be changed up too, even though they weren’t part of the original investment schools.

School officials say 8 of the 13 schools that were targeted for extra help in 2013 didn’t see much improvement. All 8 received F’s on their state report cards when it came to student achievement, and also received low marks for how much improvement students made over the course of a year.

To hopefully improve those scores, the district will overhaul these schools by redesigning their academic programs and even possibly replacing staff. The process is being termed a phase out, as school officials will be phasing in a new way to tackle the troubles these schools are having while phasing out the old programs at the same time.

Schools officials really want to stress that right now it’s premature to say whether they are going to replace staff, saying the last thing they want to do is disrupt students and families.