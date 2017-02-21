I-Team: Explicit Photo at the heart of school investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- The FOX 8 I-TEAM has obtained an explicit photo at the center of an investigation at Brooklyn High School.

Last week, the school district placed a teacher on leave, and Brooklyn Police began investigating possible misconduct between the teacher and students.

Now, the I-TEAM has a photo of a topless woman with a message at the bottom: "You better not be showing these."

We've learned that photo has been passed around between boys and girls, and it is part of the investigation.

Brooklyn Police Tuesday did not return a phone call.

Earlier, the I-TEAM confirmed the Internet Crimes Against Children's Task Force is also involved through the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office.