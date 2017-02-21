× Former nursing home worker accused of performing sexually provocative act on resident

SANDUSKY — A 26-year-old former nursing home employee was charged after police say she performed a sexually provocative act involving a 100-year-old resident.

The incident was recorded by another former nursing home employee, police say.

Brittany L. Fultz, 26, of Marblehead, is facing a charge of gross sexual imposition.

Police says the act was similar to a lap dance. The male resident has dementia, police say.

Fultz was released from the Erie County Jail. She could not be reached to comment.

The incident happened at The Commons of Providence, at 5000 Providence Drive, in December.

Officials at The Commons of Providence did not return calls.

Fultz was set for a hearing in court Tuesday. Her attorney said the hearing was rescheduled.