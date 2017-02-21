DearYoungerMe: Plus-sized model pens powerful viral letter to younger self

A plus-sized model is going viral for dishing out advice — to herself.

Dana Patterson earlier this month shared a vulnerable letter to her younger self.

She said she used to view her “not so cookie cutter” features as a weakness. But over the years, she’s grown to see them as strengths.

In her post, she said: “Your weight does not define you. The way you look doesn’t define you. Don’t listen to the people who say it does.”

She wrapped up her post by saying: “You are loved. What makes you unique and maybe a little strange makes you beautiful.”

She asked that others share their stories using the #dearyoungerme hashtag.