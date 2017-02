CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland police are looking for the suspect who carjacked a firefighter on the city’s west side.

Cleveland firefighter CAR JACKED on Cleveland's westside. Gold-2012 Ford Escape. Oh plate GYT4016.

Contact Cleveland Police if seen — CLE Firefighters-L93 (@Cleveland_FFs) February 21, 2017

The suspect reportedly took off in the victim’s 2012 Ford Escape. The vehicle has an Ohio license plate GYT4016.

Firefighters are urging anyone who sees the car to call police.

The victim was not hurt.

