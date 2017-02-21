× Cleveland FBI searching for bank robber

CLEVELAND-The Cleveland Division of the FBI is investigating a bank robbery that took place at Third Federal Bank located on Lorain Avenue in Cleveland.

According to investigators, the suspect approached the bank teller shortly after 11 a.m., passed a light-colored bag and a demand note indicating a bank robbery and that he had a weapon.

The teller complied. The subject then passed the same items to a second teller. That teller The victim teller complied with the demand. The subject then passed the same items to a second teller, who also complied with his demands.

The suspect left the bank in a silver Ford Focus, or Kia that was parked in front of bank. No physical injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as a black male, mid-late 20’s, slim build, 5’07”-5’08”, wearing a dark colored red hooded jacket (zipper front) with hood up and cinched tight around face, a black baseball cap with rhinestones and pearls on brim.

Tips can be provided to the Cleveland Division of the FBI, Cleveland Division of Police or Crimestoppers. Reward money is available for information leading to the successful identification and prosecution of the individual responsible. Tips can remain anonymous.