Akron police searching for suspect in murder of girlfriend

AKRON, Ohio - Police are searching for the boyfriend of a woman who was shot and killed late Tuesday morning on the patio of an Akron apartment complex, startling other residents who heard her screaming for help before hearing the gunshots.

Police identify the suspect as 29-year-old Duane Lucas, who has an extensive history, including previous arrests for domestic violence.

Lucas is believed to be driving a rented burgundy 2017 Ford Focus with New York Plates.

Witnesses say Lucas was arguing with the victim, identified by family members as 31-year-old Brittany Littlejohn on the patio of an apartment at the Woods Apartment Complex on Romig Road about 10:30 Tuesday morning.

A maintenance worker who was working on the property apparently attempted to intervene when Lucas drew a gun and shot Littlejohn multiple times then fled.

Stunned residents say they heard Littlejohn's screams for help just before hearing the gunshots.

Family members say the victim was the mother of two school-aged children who worked to support her kids.

They could not say much about Lucas.

The gunshots startled workers who were in a cemetery across the street, then saw the burgundy car quickly speed away.

Akron police say a murder warrant has been signed for Lucas, whose last known address is on Sparhawk Street in Akron, and who is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who can help find him is urged to call detectives at 330-375-2490