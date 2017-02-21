× Akron police arrest suspect in shooting death of girlfriend

AKRON, Ohio – Akron police have arrested the suspect in the murder of a 31-year-old mother Tuesday.

An Akron police spokesman says that 29-year-old Duane Lucas was arrested Tuesday evening on North Howard Avenue without incident. The car he is suspected of using as he left the scene of the murder was found as well.

Lucas is accused of shooting and killing 31-year-old Brittany Littlejohn on the patio of an apartment at the Woods Apartment Complex on Romig Road about 10:30 Tuesday morning.

A maintenance worker who was working on the property apparently attempted to intervene when Lucas drew a gun and shot Littlejohn multiple times then fled.

Stunned residents say they heard Littlejohn’s screams for help just before hearing the gunshots.

Family members say the victim was the mother of two school-aged children who worked to support her kids.

