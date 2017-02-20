Wonderful weather: Stretch of beautiful days continues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Presidents Day is featuring plenty of sunshine with temperatures mainly in the 50s. Keep in mind it will be cooler along the lake again with winds coming in off the lake out of the northeast.

We’re going on day #4 of our unseasonably mild stretch. The longest stretch of 50+ warmth in February is 8 days occurring in 1930. We’ve only had 2 other stretches of 50 plus at ANY TIME in winter so it’s a rarity. It’s not entirely impossible that we hit 8 days in this stretch under the right conditions. Stay tuned.

In the meantime, we are averaging over 5 degrees above normal thus far this month. If you factor in the next 8 days, we’re likely to see that deviation increase at least a couple of degrees.

Good chance of showers Tuesday late in the day. Warmth continues through Friday with a chance of rain and thunder. The warm wave should end near the beginning of NEXT weekend.

See my twitter page for the specific details on the longer range outlook through mid March.

Here is a look at March snowfall historically. Will we see snow in March? Yes. Snow lovers, there is still hope that you will get some winter activities in before the wintry season ends.

Here is the 8-Day outlook: