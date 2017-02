BATH, Ohio — A woman who was operating a motorized shopping cart was arrested Sunday night.

According to Bath police, officers received a call of a woman driving the cart on N. Cleveland-Massillon RD. at 10:20 p.m. A witness told them the woman was traveling north in the middle of the road.

The 33-year-old Warren woman was stopped in the Lowe’s parking lot and arrested. The shopping cart was stolen from a local grocery store.

She was booked into the Summit County Jail.