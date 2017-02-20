Weather Outlook: Plenty of sunshine and temps in the 50s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Temperatures reached the low-60s Sunday afternoon. Unfortunately for those along the lake, it was all little cooler in spots with temperatures around 50.

Due to a clear sky and zero wind, temperatures dropped around freezing in most backyards overnight.

Presidents Day will feature plenty of sunshine with temperatures mainly in upper-50s.

Keep in mind it will be cooler along the lake again with winds coming in off the lake out of the northeast.

Here's the 8-Day Outlook: