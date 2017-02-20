True crime in Cleveland: Abduction and murder of 10-year-old Amy Mihaljevic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio-- This week, FOX 8 News is taking an in-depth look at some of the criminal cases that stunned our area.

Amy Mihaljevic was abducted from the Bay Village Square Shopping Center after school on Oct. 27, 1989. Witnesses said a man approached the 10-year-old, put his hand on her shoulder and walked with her through the parking lot.

Her mother reported her missing when she didn't come home from school.

A jogger discovered Amy's body in a field near New London in Ashland County on Feb. 9, 1990. The crime scene was 50 miles from where she was abducted.

The girl died from multiple stab wounds. Investigators recovered a homemade curtain nearby. According to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office, hairs on the curtain match those belonging to the Mihaljevic's family dog. Authorities said they believe it was used to transport Amy's body from where she was killed to County Road 1181.

A $50,000 reward is available for information in the case. Anyone with tips is asked to call the Bay Village Police Department at 440-871-1234.

The day Amy Mihaljevic disappeared:

The crime scenes:

