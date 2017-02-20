RTA granted extra time to figure out Public Square bus traffic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio-- A day away from the deadline, RTA found out they will have a little extra time to figure out what to do about bus traffic through Public Square.

The federal government gave the Regional Transit Authority until Tuesday, Feb. 21; Monday morning, RTA learned the Federal Transit Administration gave the City of Cleveland a two-week extension to figure this out.

RTA said they needed more time to put a plan in place to make it safer for pedestrians before opening up Public Square.

A letter was sent to the Federal Transit Administration Thursday outlining RTA's plan.

They say things are taking longer because they were waiting for the results from a transit zone traffic analysis and hazard and security analysis.

They say they've had time to look over the results and now are in the process of implementing measures they say will help keep Public Square safe if it is opened to bus traffic.

Some of the plan includes: working with the city and police departments to enforce bus only traffic and control jay walking; adding the appropriate pavement markings; putting up speed limit signs; and coordinating the opening of Superior Avenue with special event organizers.

The FTA has told the City of Cleveland they either need to open up Superior Avenue to bus traffic or pay back $12 million.

They say the closure of that small stretch of road violates an agreement they had when renovations were done last year.

