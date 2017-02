Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ohio native and retired astronaut Dr. Don Thomas has spent 44 days in space and orbited the Earth nearly 700 times.

He's back home in Cleveland for a special event at the Great Lakes Science Center celebrating the 55th anniversary of John Glenn's historic flight. Fox 8's Wayne Dawson spoke to the NASA veteran about his amazing career and about the future of the space program.

