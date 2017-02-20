× Police: three teens shot on Cleveland’s east side

CLEVELAND – Police have closed off a portion of an east side road after three teenagers were hit by bullets Monday evening.

Two 14-year-old females and one 17-year-old male were taken to hospitals from the area of East 105 and Ostend Avenue. The girls were taken to Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital and the male was taken to University Hospitals.

Ostend is closed to westbound traffic from East 105th as police investigate.

This is a developing story. Fox 8 and Fox8.com will update this as details become available.