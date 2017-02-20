Police officer hurt after crashing during chase of suspect

MINERVA, Ohio — A Minerva police officer was injured early Sunday morning while pursuing a suspect’s car, a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

It happened just before 10:30 a.m. on Sunday on State Route 183.

Officials say the officer was pursuing a vehicle that was speeding through the village. His police SUV had its emergency lights and siren activated, but as it tried to go around another car, the car turned left and the vehicles collided.

Both the police SUV, and the other vehicle, went off the road. The officer’s vehicle rolled once and caught fire, the news release stated.

Officials say the officer and the driver of the other vehicle were taken to Aultman Hospital for treatment. Their conditions are unknown.

The suspect, whom police were originally pursuing, was tracked down a short time later, arrested, then booked into the Carroll County Jail.

Further details were not released.

Stick with Fox 8 News and FOX8.com for updates as they become available.