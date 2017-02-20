Police identify victim in playground shooting, search for suspects

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Police have identified the teenager shot and killed on a playground Sunday night.

Devin Price, 17, was found with a gunshot wound in the playground area of AJ Rickoff Elementary School on East 147th Street around 6 p.m. Sunday.

He was taken to University Hospitals where he was pronounced dead.

Police said he was with a group of juveniles in the playground when a light-colored sedan pulled up. Two men got out of the vehicle and one of them fired multiple shots at Price, police said. The suspects got back in the vehicle and drove off.

Cleveland Police homicide detectives said the suspects were in their late teens or early 20s.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cleveland Police Homicide unit at 216-623-5464.