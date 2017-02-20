One person hurt in North Royalton apartment fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio -- One person was hurt in an apartment fire overnight in North Royalton.

It happened just before 3 a.m. on North Akins Road.

One person was taken to a local hospital for burns. Their condition is not serious, authorities said.

Of the eight apartment units, only one apartment was heavily damaged; the rest of the building has water and smoke damage.

Investigators are not yet sure what caused the fire.

